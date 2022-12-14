Advertising Digital Analysis News
Matthew Keegan
4 days ago

Facebook remains top social-media platform for APAC marketers: report

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram maintain their dominance while TikTok shows rapid growth. Plus, measuring social ROI continues to be a major challenge for marketers.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Source: Meltwater's State of Social Media 2023 report is based on a survey of 1,700 global marketing and communications professionals.

(Right-click images below for larger versions)


More from this source:

• Five of the most used social media channels in APAC are a long way ahead of the rest: Facebook (87%), LinkedIn (81%), Instagram (81%), YouTube (67%) and Twitter (50%).

• But TikTok, in sixth place (29%), is rapidly growing (globally 30% vs 16% in 2021), with nearly half (41%) of organisations across APAC planning on introducing it to their marketing mix in 2023.

• Globally the top five are: Facebook (90%), LinkedIn (88%), Instagram (85%), YouTube (69%), and Twitter (67%).

• Branding remains the primary reason for using social media, with the majority of marketers (79%) using social to "raise brand awareness" and (71%) to "increase brand engagement". This was followed by acquiring new customers (53%) and increasing web traffic (46%), with only 36% using social to directly increase sales, and only 19% to increase customer satisfaction.

• Measuring social media marketing performance also continues to be a top challenge for marketers, with over half (56%) of APAC marketers stating that "measuring the impact/ROI of social media" was the biggest social media marketing challenge, with 40% struggling to "prove the value of social media". This was also reflected by ‘revenue generated’ being the lowest used metric by marketers (21%), suggesting marketers are still finding it challenging to directly link social spend to the bottom line.

• The top three social media metrics for APAC marketers are social media engagement (82%), web traffic (64%) and social media followers (63%).

• Social listening is also on the rise with 42% currently running a social listening program, and another 15% planning to do so in 2023—with the goal to gain a better understanding of audiences and target groups (64%).

• While influencer marketing has been growing steadily, the report found less than half of marketers (39%) currently use influencers, and a further 16% are planning to do so.

• Most APAC marketers (72%) also see organic social playing a more important role in driving business and marketing strategy in 2023, and 60% see paid social playing a more important role.

• 77% plan to maintain or increase social budgets in 2023, with 60% saying that the current economic development has led to social media being perceived as more important by their organisation.

This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

How are you using discovery commerce?

4 How are you using discovery commerce?

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

5 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Australia/New Zealand

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Asia-Pacific

Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal involving Dentsu, Hakuhodo and ADK

8 Behind the Tokyo Olympics bribery scandal

Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

9 Leo Burnett, Mindshare and Ogilvy win big at Southeast Asia AOY awards

Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

10 Major auto brands linked to forced labour in Uyghur region

Related Articles

How women’s health brands communicate on social media: They can’t
Jan 21, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

How women’s health brands communicate on social ...

Lush departs social media (again) until digital giants clean up their act
Nov 22, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Lush departs social media (again) until digital ...

Despite age limit, 50% of children in Asia have a Facebook account: TotallyAwesome
Sep 8, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Despite age limit, 50% of children in Asia have a ...

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump
Jan 8, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump

Just Published

Global forecast: The impact of the energy crisis on adland
2 days ago
Jyoti Rambhai

Global forecast: The impact of the energy crisis on ...

Q4 2022: As energy prices skyrocket and half the world enters a third winter with Covid, Campaign explores how brands are investing in and adopting new advertising strategies in the face of an impending recession.

How Meituan's PR lead uses communications to cultivate sentiment
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

How Meituan's PR lead uses communications to ...

Meituan’s senior PR director speaks to Campaign about how he balances big data and social-media sentiment to form a brand communications strategy during a time of change for the brand.

UK royal comms team slammed in Harry and Meghan Netflix doc
2 days ago
Evie Barrett

UK royal comms team slammed in Harry and Meghan ...

The Duke of Sussex criticised the royals’ press offices for playing a ‘dirty game’ in the latest instalment of his Netflix docuseries.

Zulu Alpha Kilo turns satire campaign into purposeful action
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Zulu Alpha Kilo turns satire campaign into ...

The agency turned a video about left-handed mango chutney into a real product to support a local food bank.