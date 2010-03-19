Consumers in Asia may once have been largely credulous, but scepticsm is growing. Trust in media is slipping, particularly in India and Japan.
SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has launched a tender for media analysis. The five-year contract will be awarded through the Defence Science and Technology Agency, a statutory board of MINDEF.
SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) is calling for bids for its media analysis tender. MediaConnect Asia has made its submission and Media Monitors will do so by the 26 February deadline.
SINGAPORE - The Infocomm Development Authority (IDA) has launched a tender for a media agency to provide full public relations services in China.
SINGAPORE - The Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) has awarded Media Monitors the contract for its media monitoring business following a three-way pitch last month.
SINGAPORE - Waggener Edstrom's (WE) WE Studio D Asia has appointed former Text 100 Carolyn Camoens as digital strategies lead.
