Consumers in Asia are losing trust in media
Media
Mar 19, 2010
Consumers in Asia may once have been largely credulous, but scepticsm is growing. Trust in media is slipping, particularly in India and Japan.

Ministry of Defence launches media tender
Media
Feb 22, 2010
Lai Ee Na

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has launched a tender for media analysis. The five-year contract will be awarded through the Defence Science and Technology Agency, a statutory board of MINDEF.

Ministry of Education calls media analysis pitch in Singapore
Media
Feb 19, 2010
Lai Ee Na

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education (MOE) is calling for bids for its media analysis tender. MediaConnect Asia has made its submission and Media Monitors will do so by the 26 February deadline.

Infocomm Development Authority (IDA) launches media tender for PR in China
PR
Feb 10, 2010
Lai Ee Na

SINGAPORE - The Infocomm Development Authority (IDA) has launched a tender for a media agency to provide full public relations services in China.

Casino Regulatory Authority appoints Media Monitors
Media
Feb 9, 2010
Lai Ee Na

SINGAPORE - The Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) has awarded Media Monitors the contract for its media monitoring business following a three-way pitch last month.

Waggener Edstrom hires digital lead for WE Studio D Asia
Digital
Jan 29, 2010
Lai Ee Na

SINGAPORE - Waggener Edstrom's (WE) WE Studio D Asia has appointed former Text 100 Carolyn Camoens as digital strategies lead.

