Search
medialink
May 4, 2020
MediaLink announces staff reduction, furloughs and exec pay cuts due to COVID-19
"We are deeply committed to balancing the well-being of both our people and our clients during this challenging time."
Feb 26, 2019
Ascential reports revenue decline at Cannes Lions and MediaLink
Revenue at Ascential's marketing division fell 8% in 2018, while Ebitda dropped by almost a fifth.
Nov 2, 2018
MediaLink and Cannes partner to launch CLX at 2019 festival
The two-day invite-only event will showcase the most innovative work in experiential form across the Palais.
Feb 8, 2017
MediaLink to open in Hong Kong within weeks after sale to Ascential
Michael Kassan says news office will be up "as soon as possible".
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins