medialink

MediaLink announces staff reduction, furloughs and exec pay cuts due to COVID-19
May 4, 2020
Lindsay Stein

MediaLink announces staff reduction, furloughs and exec pay cuts due to COVID-19

"We are deeply committed to balancing the well-being of both our people and our clients during this challenging time."

Ascential reports revenue decline at Cannes Lions and MediaLink
Feb 26, 2019
Maisie Mccabe

Ascential reports revenue decline at Cannes Lions and MediaLink

Revenue at Ascential's marketing division fell 8% in 2018, while Ebitda dropped by almost a fifth.

MediaLink and Cannes partner to launch CLX at 2019 festival
Nov 2, 2018
Oliver McAteer

MediaLink and Cannes partner to launch CLX at 2019 festival

The two-day invite-only event will showcase the most innovative work in experiential form across the Palais.

MediaLink to open in Hong Kong within weeks after sale to Ascential
Feb 8, 2017
Gideon Spanier

MediaLink to open in Hong Kong within weeks after sale to Ascential

Michael Kassan says news office will be up "as soon as possible".

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia