media pitch
Why the buying exercise is flawed in a media pitch
Especially during the pandemic, trying to lock in a media-buying position in a state of so much uncertainty is bound to create distrust and disappointment.
'The odds are pretty rubbish, really': Starbucks' fresh take on the media pitch
Pitching takes up oodles of staff time, rarely offers much insight into what a real working relationship will look like and usually ends in disappointment. Have we been doing it wrong all along?
UM retains GoPro global media business
The IPG agency first won the account in 2015.
Changan PSA Automobile calls media pitch for Citroën DS model
CHINA - China joint-venture company Changan PSA Automobile has called a media pitch for the Citroën DS model, with OMG, Carat and ZenithOptimedia among the hopefuls, according to sources.
Mindshare tipped to secure US$250 million Pepsi China account
CHINA – After a four-month competitive pitch that started in December, Mindshare China has reportedly captured Pepsi China’s traditional media planning and buying for its beverage and food business, according to sources.
Optimedia retains US$400 million Mengniu media account in China
CHINA - ZenithOptimedia's Optimedia has fended off Starcom and Carat to retain the Mengniu media account in China, Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed with the agencies involved.
