Key takeaways from McKinsey’s 2020 holiday shopping report
More than 60% of global consumers have changed their shopping behaviour this year and consumer disloyalty is rising, according to a report by McKinsey & Co.
4 key takeaways from McKinsey’s Chinese Luxury Consumers 2019 report
Despite the current economic uncertainty, McKinsey is confident about the pivotal role that Chinese luxury shoppers will continue to play in the global luxury market.
The prize for integrating data and creativity: 2X better revenue growth
McKinsey unveils new research showing that companies figuring out how to effectively combine creativity with data are reaping a significant windfall.
Can agency consulting units elevate strategic conversations?
As Dentsu joins Hakuhodo and R/GA in launching a consulting unit in Japan, we ask industry observers about the prospects for such efforts.
McKinsey & Co acquires Malaysia's VLT Labs
Purchase is the consultancy’s first digital acquisition in Southeast Asia.
New ball game: Can consultancies simply buy creativity?
Accountancy and consultancy firms are snapping up creative and design agencies in an aggressive move to eat adland’s lunch. But can they bridge the cultural divide?
