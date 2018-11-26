masculinity

Changing masculinity: Is advertising doing enough to represent modern men?
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

Changing masculinity: Is advertising doing enough to represent modern men?

Is it time for brands to acknowledge that many of today's men struggle to identify with adland's definition of masculinity and feel misunderstood?

Is Chinese masculinity in crisis or an opportunity for brands?
Nov 26, 2018
Ri An Quek

Is Chinese masculinity in crisis or an opportunity for brands?

There is more to the emerging Chinese masculinity landscape than effeminate, androgynous good-looking males.

We need to talk about men
Jul 6, 2018
Miriam Rayman

We need to talk about men

Masculinity needs an urgent update.

Jun 19, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

"What about poor men?" Cannes panel gets stuck into gender debate

A Cannes Lions panel determines masculinity itself is not under threat, just the outdated notions of it.

Shifting masculinity: Being a man in Japan
Jan 21, 2016
Deanna Elstrom

Shifting masculinity: Being a man in Japan

The definition of manhood in Japan is undergoing a major transition, and advertisers need to pay attention, writes Flamingo Tokyo's Deanna Elstrom.

