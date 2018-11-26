Search
1 day ago
Changing masculinity: Is advertising doing enough to represent modern men?
Is it time for brands to acknowledge that many of today's men struggle to identify with adland's definition of masculinity and feel misunderstood?
Nov 26, 2018
Is Chinese masculinity in crisis or an opportunity for brands?
There is more to the emerging Chinese masculinity landscape than effeminate, androgynous good-looking males.
Jul 6, 2018
We need to talk about men
Masculinity needs an urgent update.
Jun 19, 2018
"What about poor men?" Cannes panel gets stuck into gender debate
A Cannes Lions panel determines masculinity itself is not under threat, just the outdated notions of it.
Jan 21, 2016
Shifting masculinity: Being a man in Japan
The definition of manhood in Japan is undergoing a major transition, and advertisers need to pay attention, writes Flamingo Tokyo's Deanna Elstrom.
