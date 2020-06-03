Ri An Quek

Convenience stores: From corner store to cornerstone
Marketing
Jun 3, 2020
Convenience stores: From corner store to cornerstone

Convenience stores are taking on new roles through innovation and experimentation in space management and retail strategy, which translates to emerging opportunities for FMCG and F&B brands.

Crisis and opportunity: The role of brands in social resilience
Marketing
Mar 4, 2020
Crisis and opportunity: The role of brands in ...

The type of role a brand can adopt during times of crisis must be informed by an understanding of the market and the cultural mindset of its audience.

Is Chinese masculinity in crisis or an opportunity for brands?
Advertising
Nov 26, 2018
Is Chinese masculinity in crisis or an opportunity ...

There is more to the emerging Chinese masculinity landscape than effeminate, androgynous good-looking males.

