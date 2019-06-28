martin

Sorrell claims 'outstandingly successful' 2020 for S4
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Former WPP supremo's venture grew organically by double digits despite the pandemic.

Sorrell: 'Radical evolution isn’t enough for agencies'
Jun 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Martin Sorrell told a Singapore audience that holding companies must “adapt or die” in today’s marketing and communications industry, and attacked Dentsu Aegis Network over its management changes.

The house Sir Martin built
Jun 14, 2013
Mike Fromowitz

I am simply amazed by Sir Martin Sorrell and his WPP Group.

Martin Cowie to lead people and development across OMG Australia
May 14, 2012
Emily Tan

SYDNEY - Martin Cowie has rejoined OMG Australia to head people and development for the group following Carolyn Maloney's departure, based out of Sydney.

Johnson & Johnson baby draws up creative agency shortlist
Jun 30, 2010
Kenny Lim

GLOBAL - Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is lining up agencies to present for its US$20 million global creative baby products pitch that was announced in May.

