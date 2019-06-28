Search
martin
1 day ago
Sorrell claims 'outstandingly successful' 2020 for S4
Former WPP supremo's venture grew organically by double digits despite the pandemic.
Jun 28, 2019
Sorrell: 'Radical evolution isn’t enough for agencies'
Martin Sorrell told a Singapore audience that holding companies must “adapt or die” in today’s marketing and communications industry, and attacked Dentsu Aegis Network over its management changes.
Jun 14, 2013
The house Sir Martin built
I am simply amazed by Sir Martin Sorrell and his WPP Group.
May 14, 2012
Martin Cowie to lead people and development across OMG Australia
SYDNEY - Martin Cowie has rejoined OMG Australia to head people and development for the group following Carolyn Maloney's departure, based out of Sydney.
Jun 30, 2010
Johnson & Johnson baby draws up creative agency shortlist
GLOBAL - Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is lining up agencies to present for its US$20 million global creative baby products pitch that was announced in May.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins