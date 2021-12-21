Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

Media.Monks' Wesley ter Haar on the future of creativity and hiring more "makers" to creative teams

The co-founder of the challenger network speaks of combining 24 companies across digital, content and data.

MediaMonks: Sorrell (insert) with agency founders Wesley ter Haar and Victor Knapp
It's been four months since Media.Monks became the banner brand for Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital, the new-age global digital agency he launched in 2017. Since then, Media.Monks has merged with 24 companies across digital, content and data.

Media.Monks co-founder Wesley ter Haar is at the helm of making the integrated model work for clients at scale. Media.Monks employs more than 6,000 people in 31 countries under a single P&L. He's also got his sights set on the future of creativity (Metaverse, anyone?) and hiring more "makers" to Media.Monks' creative teams. Listen to how he thinks the challenger network can pull it off.  

