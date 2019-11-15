mark patterson
GroupM APAC chief executive Mark Patterson to leave Asia for global COO role
Promotion to a New York-based role is part of a global leadership realignment announced by global CEO Christian Juhl.
Sameer Singh to take over GroupM South Asia
CVL Srinivas transitions fully to his role of country manager for WPP.
Photos: Wavemaker agency launch Hong Kong
Goodbye MEC and Maxus...hello Wavemaker. Have a look at photos from the Wavemaker launch party in Hong Kong
Healthy paranoia: Mark Patterson on GroupM at 10
GroupM’s Asia-Pacific CEO discusses with Atifa Silk the challenge of always being prepared for surprises that lurk around the next corner.
The CMO’s bucket challenge
GroupM's Mark Patterson takes a look at how the CIO and CMO can work together to deliver better customer experiences and drive brand growth.
GroupM claims 'Live Panel' provides faster Asia insights
Launched globally in March, GroupM's Live Panel is a global consumer survey tool designed to better connect WPP’s data assets. Asia-Pacific CEO Mark Patterson makes the case for the tool and explains what it means for the region.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins