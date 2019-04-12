lotame

1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Facebook to suffer the worst jolt from Apple's privacy squeeze, which caused four large platforms to lose $10 billion in lost revenue, notes a new report from Lotame.

Apr 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

'Unstacked' approach and DFaaS (data firehose as a service) product represent a move away from 'one size fits all' tech stacks.

Jan 15, 2019
Megan Gell

Eight months on, we look at how the EU’s data protection regulation has impacted APAC advertisers and consumers.

Dec 20, 2018
Evgeny Popov

Third-party data is plentiful. But is it any good? Lotame's APAC VP explains how to make sure.

Aug 7, 2018
Matthew Miller

Marketers in many markets in APAC face a dearth of solid data to use in digital marketing, compared to their western counterparts. Could a coming influx of telco data improve the situation?

Jul 24, 2018
Matthew Miller

Data accuracy and imprecise targeting are key concerns for marketers buying audience data, according to research by Lotame.

