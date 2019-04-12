lotame
Tech platforms' losses from IDFA to hit $16 billion in the coming year
Facebook to suffer the worst jolt from Apple's privacy squeeze, which caused four large platforms to lose $10 billion in lost revenue, notes a new report from Lotame.
Lotame touts 'firehose-level access' to 'guts' of platform
'Unstacked' approach and DFaaS (data firehose as a service) product represent a move away from 'one size fits all' tech stacks.
GDPR: how has it changed data protection in Asia?
Eight months on, we look at how the EU’s data protection regulation has impacted APAC advertisers and consumers.
3 questions marketers need to ask about data quality
Third-party data is plentiful. But is it any good? Lotame's APAC VP explains how to make sure.
APAC's digital-data deficit, and what to do about it
Marketers in many markets in APAC face a dearth of solid data to use in digital marketing, compared to their western counterparts. Could a coming influx of telco data improve the situation?
Only 14% of audience-data purchases deemed successful
Data accuracy and imprecise targeting are key concerns for marketers buying audience data, according to research by Lotame.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins