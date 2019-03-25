livestream

Future of retail? China’s livestream shopping craze attempts to gain U.S. footing
23 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

The growing trend is both a risk and an opportunity for brands and influencers.

New Zealand ad associations call for global action against Facebook
Mar 25, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Joint statement slams Facebook over its “platitudes” regarding stopping harmful content following the Christchurch terrorist attack livestream, threatening a ban.

Brands in New Zealand pull ads from Facebook, Google following Christchurch attack
Mar 19, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Actions come as two industry associations issue a statement condemning social-media platforms over the spread of hate content.

New Zealand terrorist attack: Is it time for social media intervention?
Mar 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

For Facebook, Google and Twitter to truly stop such atrocities being shared on their platforms, they have to break the digital ecosystem they built.

Oculus and NextVR team up to launch live-stream app
May 4, 2018
Staff Writer

The app will allow users to participate in social engagement alongside immersive VR content.

