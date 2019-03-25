Search
23 hours ago
Future of retail? China’s livestream shopping craze attempts to gain U.S. footing
The growing trend is both a risk and an opportunity for brands and influencers.
Mar 25, 2019
New Zealand ad associations call for global action against Facebook
Joint statement slams Facebook over its “platitudes” regarding stopping harmful content following the Christchurch terrorist attack livestream, threatening a ban.
Mar 19, 2019
Brands in New Zealand pull ads from Facebook, Google following Christchurch attack
Actions come as two industry associations issue a statement condemning social-media platforms over the spread of hate content.
Mar 18, 2019
New Zealand terrorist attack: Is it time for social media intervention?
For Facebook, Google and Twitter to truly stop such atrocities being shared on their platforms, they have to break the digital ecosystem they built.
May 4, 2018
Oculus and NextVR team up to launch live-stream app
The app will allow users to participate in social engagement alongside immersive VR content.
