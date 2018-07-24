Search
1 day ago
Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for global Yoga campaign
Consumer electronics brand embraces functionality over bells and whistles as it seeks to stand out in competitive market in a campaign by SuperHeroes.
Jul 24, 2018
Lenovo seeks agency support for seven-figure China PR brief
The winning firm will help the Chinese multinational tech giant overcome recent reputational challenges.
Jul 17, 2018
Lenovo hires Publicis Media for global media business
Publicis has created a dedicated unit for the account called Lenovo One Media.
Jun 7, 2018
Lenovo promotes Bhaskar Choudhuri to APAC CMO
Nick Reynolds moves into a global role.
Jun 4, 2018
Xiaomi takes over as Asia’s top Chinese brand
Lenovo tumbles from its perch.
Mar 26, 2018
China tech brands build brand value on innovation: BrandZ
Tencent and Alibaba dominate brand equity in China on the back of their innovative platform offerings.
