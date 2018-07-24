lenovo

Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for global Yoga campaign
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for global Yoga campaign

Consumer electronics brand embraces functionality over bells and whistles as it seeks to stand out in competitive market in a campaign by SuperHeroes.

Lenovo seeks agency support for seven-figure China PR brief
Jul 24, 2018
Steve Barrett

Lenovo seeks agency support for seven-figure China PR brief

The winning firm will help the Chinese multinational tech giant overcome recent reputational challenges.

Lenovo hires Publicis Media for global media business
Jul 17, 2018
Lindsay Stein

Lenovo hires Publicis Media for global media business

Publicis has created a dedicated unit for the account called Lenovo One Media.

Lenovo promotes Bhaskar Choudhuri to APAC CMO
Jun 7, 2018
Staff Reporters

Lenovo promotes Bhaskar Choudhuri to APAC CMO

Nick Reynolds moves into a global role.

Xiaomi takes over as Asia’s top Chinese brand
Jun 4, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Xiaomi takes over as Asia’s top Chinese brand

Lenovo tumbles from its perch.

China tech brands build brand value on innovation: BrandZ
Mar 26, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

China tech brands build brand value on innovation: BrandZ

Tencent and Alibaba dominate brand equity in China on the back of their innovative platform offerings.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

2 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 opens for entries

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

6 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

7 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

9 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account

10 M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism