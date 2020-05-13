lawsuit
Facebook agrees to $52 million settlement for content moderators
First-of-its-kind settlement acknowledges mental health toll of reviewing content on social media platforms.
Google sued by adtech outfit over alleged anti-competitive practices
The antitrust investigations against Google are mounting.
Employees at Israeli spyware firm sue Facebook
It's a lawsuit within a lawsuit.
WPP settles lawsuit with former Team Red MD Carmel Williamson
Carmel Williamson alleged that a "boys club" culture within WPP contributed toward her being discriminated against and needing psychological treatment.
Facebook launches 'first of its kind' lawsuit over ad fraud
Facebook claims the two developers, based in Hong Kong and Singapore, installed malware on a user's phone in order to generate fake clicks on ads.
Facebook sues 'follower-buying' firm
The lawsuit forms part of Facebook's "ongoing efforts to prevent inauthentic behaviour" on its platforms.
