Facebook agrees to $52 million settlement for content moderators
May 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook agrees to $52 million settlement for content moderators

First-of-its-kind settlement acknowledges mental health toll of reviewing content on social media platforms.

Google sued by adtech outfit over alleged anti-competitive practices
Nov 28, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Google sued by adtech outfit over alleged anti-competitive practices

The antitrust investigations against Google are mounting.

Employees at Israeli spyware firm sue Facebook
Nov 27, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Employees at Israeli spyware firm sue Facebook

It's a lawsuit within a lawsuit.

WPP settles lawsuit with former Team Red MD Carmel Williamson
Nov 15, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

WPP settles lawsuit with former Team Red MD Carmel Williamson

Carmel Williamson alleged that a "boys club" culture within WPP contributed toward her being discriminated against and needing psychological treatment.

Facebook launches 'first of its kind' lawsuit over ad fraud
Aug 8, 2019
Omar Oakes

Facebook launches 'first of its kind' lawsuit over ad fraud

Facebook claims the two developers, based in Hong Kong and Singapore, installed malware on a user's phone in order to generate fake clicks on ads.

Facebook sues 'follower-buying' firm
Apr 29, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook sues 'follower-buying' firm

The lawsuit forms part of Facebook's "ongoing efforts to prevent inauthentic behaviour" on its platforms.

