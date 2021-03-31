PR News Marketing
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Nike sues MSCHF for trademark infringement over ‘Satan Shoes’

The custom shoe is on-brand for the art collective, but it backfired.

MSCHF is feeling the heat, and it's not because of the ‘Satan’ Nike’s on their feet.  

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Nike accused the art collective MSCHF Product Studio of trademark infringement over the release of its ‘Satan shoes,’ in collaboration with Hip-Hop artist Lil Nas X. 

The black Air Max 97’s, adorned with a pentagram and a “drop of human blood” in the sole, were announced following the release of Lil Nas X’s music video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” which features imagery of the artist as a demon. In the video, Lil Nas X dances on the devil. 

Since the release, Nike has issued multiple statements denying involvement in the design, stating they “do not have a relationship with MSCHF or Lil Nas X,” after social media users have threatened to boycott the sneaker company.  

This is not MSCHF’s first religious design stunt. In 2019, the company released ‘Jesus shoes' injected with Holy Water that sold for over $2000.

Campaign US polled readers on Twitter—the majority believe this latest stunt is on-brand for MSCHF.

Source:
Campaign US

