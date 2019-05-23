launch

Inside the sweet, successful launch of Del Monte's pink pineapple
19 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Inside the sweet, successful launch of Del Monte's pink pineapple

The communications strategy and challenges of a world-first unique new fruit.

Control vs Exposed moves into APAC
May 23, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Control vs Exposed moves into APAC

Agency opens first regional office in Singapore.

Digitas opens in Thailand
Feb 15, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Digitas opens in Thailand

New agency absorbs two existing Publicis agencies in the market.

Virtue officially launches in APAC
Sep 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Virtue officially launches in APAC

Vice creative agency opens three offices in the region and announces key hires.

Mileslife's debut in HK unites 16 air-mile schemes (but not Marco Polo Club)
Aug 16, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mileslife's debut in HK unites 16 air-mile schemes (but not Marco Polo Club)

Troy Liu, founder and CEO of Mileslife, does not classify his startup as a coalition loyalty marketing program.

UK data agency Mezzo Labs opens in Hong Kong
May 30, 2018
Staff Reporters

UK data agency Mezzo Labs opens in Hong Kong

Mezzo Labs claims it fills a gap in the market.

