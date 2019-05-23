Search
Inside the sweet, successful launch of Del Monte's pink pineapple
The communications strategy and challenges of a world-first unique new fruit.
May 23, 2019
Control vs Exposed moves into APAC
Agency opens first regional office in Singapore.
Feb 15, 2019
Digitas opens in Thailand
New agency absorbs two existing Publicis agencies in the market.
Sep 20, 2018
Virtue officially launches in APAC
Vice creative agency opens three offices in the region and announces key hires.
Aug 16, 2018
Mileslife's debut in HK unites 16 air-mile schemes (but not Marco Polo Club)
Troy Liu, founder and CEO of Mileslife, does not classify his startup as a coalition loyalty marketing program.
May 30, 2018
UK data agency Mezzo Labs opens in Hong Kong
Mezzo Labs claims it fills a gap in the market.
