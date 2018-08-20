Search
kit kat
1 day ago
India's Valentine's Day advertising showcase
View the films here
Aug 20, 2018
Have a Matcha Green Tea Kit Kat in a zen garden
A 360-degree video for the product's Canada launch has racked up 7 million views and double the usual completion rate for the platform.
Dec 18, 2013
2013 in review: Top 5 oddest brand extensions
Brand extensions are a tried-and-true marketing tactic, but can easily go awry when eagerness trumps common sense.
Jul 24, 2013
This is your brain on a Kit Kat break
SINGAPORE - A traveling campaign for Nestlé's Kit Kat gives participants a chance to create artwork that reflects their inner state of mind by measuring the brainwaves triggered whilst eating the chocolate bar.
Jan 28, 2011
CASE STUDY: MRM makes a huge break with Kit Kat
MRM Philippines created a stir in the local digital arena with its campaign for Kit Kat.
Dec 17, 2010
JWT Manila and Kit Kat brings unusual newsbreaks
MANILA – JWT has created a campaign for Kit Kat, featuring newscasters taking a break.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins