kit kat

India's Valentine's Day advertising showcase
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

India's Valentine's Day advertising showcase

View the films here

Have a Matcha Green Tea Kit Kat in a zen garden
Aug 20, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Have a Matcha Green Tea Kit Kat in a zen garden

A 360-degree video for the product's Canada launch has racked up 7 million views and double the usual completion rate for the platform.

2013 in review: Top 5 oddest brand extensions
Dec 18, 2013
Jason Wincuinas

2013 in review: Top 5 oddest brand extensions

Brand extensions are a tried-and-true marketing tactic, but can easily go awry when eagerness trumps common sense.

This is your brain on a Kit Kat break
Jul 24, 2013
Racheal Lee

This is your brain on a Kit Kat break

SINGAPORE - A traveling campaign for Nestlé's Kit Kat gives participants a chance to create artwork that reflects their inner state of mind by measuring the brainwaves triggered whilst eating the chocolate bar.

CASE STUDY: MRM makes a huge break with Kit Kat
Jan 28, 2011
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: MRM makes a huge break with Kit Kat

MRM Philippines created a stir in the local digital arena with its campaign for Kit Kat.

JWT Manila and Kit Kat brings unusual newsbreaks
Dec 17, 2010
Staff Reporters

JWT Manila and Kit Kat brings unusual newsbreaks

MANILA – JWT has created a campaign for Kit Kat, featuring newscasters taking a break.

