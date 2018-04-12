kimberlyclark

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Saakshi Verma Menon, Kimberly-Clark
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Saakshi Verma Menon, Kimberly-Clark

On a mission to break the taboo around menstrual health, Menon leads a disruptive campaign through #Periodofchange.

Tangrams announces new 2018 jury presidents
Apr 12, 2018
Olivia Parker

Tangrams announces new 2018 jury presidents

With the entry deadline approaching, Asia-Pacific's largest effectiveness and strategy awards announces two new jury presidents.

Kimberly-Clark's colourful B2B ad uses B2C tricks
Jan 3, 2018
Ad Nut

Kimberly-Clark's colourful B2B ad uses B2C tricks

Geometry Global brings sporting goods-style drama to a sterile garment ad.

Listening to mothers
Feb 22, 2017
Rahul Asthana

Listening to mothers

Social listening is giving Kimberly-Clark a better understanding of the rewards and anxieties of motherhood, explains Rahul Asthana.

Marketer profile: Building brand loyalty family by family
Sep 29, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Marketer profile: Building brand loyalty family by family

Kimberly-Clark’s Rahul Asthana explains how carefully constructed brand identity has seen it become an integral partner for the Asia-Pacific family.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

1 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

4 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

5 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

6 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

7 Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

8 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

9 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

10 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO