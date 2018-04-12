kimberlyclark

Search
1 day ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Saakshi Verma Menon, Kimberly-Clark
On a mission to break the taboo around menstrual health, Menon leads a disruptive campaign through #Periodofchange.
Apr 12, 2018
Tangrams announces new 2018 jury presidents
With the entry deadline approaching, Asia-Pacific's largest effectiveness and strategy awards announces two new jury presidents.
Jan 3, 2018
Kimberly-Clark's colourful B2B ad uses B2C tricks
Geometry Global brings sporting goods-style drama to a sterile garment ad.
Feb 22, 2017
Listening to mothers
Social listening is giving Kimberly-Clark a better understanding of the rewards and anxieties of motherhood, explains Rahul Asthana.
Sep 29, 2016
Marketer profile: Building brand loyalty family by family
Kimberly-Clark’s Rahul Asthana explains how carefully constructed brand identity has seen it become an integral partner for the Asia-Pacific family.
