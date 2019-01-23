Search
2 days ago
Imagine an immersive VR experience… in your gut
An activation for Kellogg’s by TBWA’s Eleven takes users into the metaverse. Except that Web3 is in your gut.
Jan 23, 2019
New Kellogg's ad serialises Aussies' silly cereal styles
The campaign by J. Walter Thompson Sydney is a reality TV-style take on people's different breakfast habits.
Mar 6, 2018
Kellogg's Australia engineers new ad with robot inventor Simone Giertz
J. Walter Thompson Sydney has created two new TVCs and a longform video for Kellogg's featuring the YouTube star.
Aug 11, 2011
Sue Mulhall appointed JWT's global business director for Lux
GLOBAL - JWT has appointed Sue Mulhall as global business director for Unilever's Lux skin brand.
