kelloggs

Imagine an immersive VR experience… in your gut
2 days ago
Ad Nut

Imagine an immersive VR experience… in your gut

An activation for Kellogg’s by TBWA’s Eleven takes users into the metaverse. Except that Web3 is in your gut.

New Kellogg's ad serialises Aussies' silly cereal styles
Jan 23, 2019
Ad Nut

New Kellogg's ad serialises Aussies' silly cereal styles

The campaign by J. Walter Thompson Sydney is a reality TV-style take on people's different breakfast habits.

Kellogg's Australia engineers new ad with robot inventor Simone Giertz
Mar 6, 2018
Ad Nut

Kellogg's Australia engineers new ad with robot inventor Simone Giertz

J. Walter Thompson Sydney has created two new TVCs and a longform video for Kellogg's featuring the YouTube star.

Sue Mulhall appointed JWT's global business director for Lux
Aug 11, 2011
Staff Reporters

Sue Mulhall appointed JWT's global business director for Lux

GLOBAL - JWT has appointed Sue Mulhall as global business director for Unilever's Lux skin brand.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

4 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

5 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

6 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

7 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

8 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

9 Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

10 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan