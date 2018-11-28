Search
jim moffatt
2 days ago
Jim Moffatt to leave Engine for role at Apple
Chief executive will work his six-month notice period before moving to tech giant.
Nov 28, 2018
R/GA names new APAC MD
Tuomas Peltoniemi joins from TBWA Digital Arts Network to fill leadership role vacated by Jim Moffatt.
Sep 12, 2018
Engine lures R/GA veteran Jim Moffatt to lead Europe and Asia
Moffatt took R/GA APAC from 10 employees in Singapore in 2014 to more than 250 in five APAC offices today.
Jun 11, 2018
R/GA Tokyo MD Hazui to leave the agency
Masami 'Sammy' Hazui led R/GA as it got off the ground in Japan.
Feb 7, 2018
Shiseido hires R/GA in Tokyo as it seeks transformation
The brand has embedded a five-person team from R/GA in its creative department.
Jun 21, 2016
R/GA sets up Tokyo 'launch pad' office
While at Cannes, R/GA’s CEO and founder Bob Greenberg and Jim Moffatt, Asia Pacific EVP and MD, talk to Campaign Asia-Pacific about their ambitions for Asia.
