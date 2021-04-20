Marketing News
Maisie McCabe
1 day ago

Jim Moffatt to leave Engine for role at Apple

Chief executive will work his six-month notice period before moving to tech giant.

Jim Moffatt to leave Engine for role at Apple

Jim Moffatt, chief executive of Europe and Asia at Engine Group, is leaving the independent network to join Apple EMEA in a senior role.

Following his departure, the UK divisional leaders – including Ete Davies, chief executive of Engine Creative, Alex Bigg, CEO of Engine Communications and Emma Robertson, CEO of Engine Transformation – will run the UK business jointly and report to global CEO Kasha Cacy.

Will Thompson, chief financial officer at Engine UK, will take on the additional role of chief operating officer and oversee the central support functions such as HR, finance and office services.

Cacy said: “Engine UK has come out of the blocks very strongly in 2021 to date, ahead of budget in Q1 with revenue 10% up year on year, and comfortably on track to exceed 2019 Ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] for the year. We are predicting growth across all parts of the UK business this year.

“This is being driven by new client wins across the three pillars, which is testament both to our model and to the talent of our people. In Alex, Ete and Emma we have three very seasoned leaders running three outstanding and valuable businesses, which I am confident will continue their momentum and growth trajectory.”

Engine Group hired Moffatt as chief executive in Europe and Asia Pacific in September 2018 to oversee eight offices – London, Manchester, Dusseldorf, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Sydney and Melbourne. He replaced Debbie Klein.

The group charged Moffatt with integrating the business. In 2019 he scrapped its individual UK brands – such as WCRS and Partners Andrews Aldridge – in a restructure that created three pillars of Creative, Communications and Transformation.

He hired Davies, then managing director of Analogfolk London, to replace Matt Edwards in July 2019.

Cacy, who joined Engine in 2018 from UM, where she was US chief executive, said: “Jim and his management team have done an outstanding job overseeing the transformation of Engine UK over the last two years, and I want to thank him for his contribution.

“The UK business has performed strongly since its restructure, growing significantly in 2019 and showing its resilience during the pandemic, with 2020 Ebitda holding to within two percentage points despite the Covid headwinds.”

Engine was unable to confirm the exact details of Moffatt’s new role at Apple ahead of publication. He will work out his notice at Engine before moving to the tech giant later this year.

At R/GA for 10 years prior to Engine, Moffatt ran the Interpublic agency's London office between 2008 and 2013. He then moved to Asia-Pacific to expand its presence across Singapore, Shanghai, Sydney and Melbourne as managing director and executive vice-president.

Earlier in his career, Moffatt worked at Nike and AKQA.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

2 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

3 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

4 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

5 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

6 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

8 Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

9 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

10 R/GA Tokyo appoints Kei Shimada as managing director

Related Articles

Engine lures R/GA veteran Jim Moffatt to lead Europe and Asia
Advertising
Sep 12, 2018
Daniel Farey-Jones

Engine lures R/GA veteran Jim Moffatt to lead ...

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure
Advertising
Mar 16, 2021
Staff Reporters

Apple embarks on whimsical jump rope adventure

Engine hires global commercial chief for 'transformational growth'
Advertising
Feb 6, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Engine hires global commercial chief for 'transforma...

Lessons from Tesla, Apple and yoga (yes, yoga) in making sustainability cool
Advertising
Feb 26, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Lessons from Tesla, Apple and yoga (yes, yoga) in ...

Just Published

Can in-housing produce consistently strong creative work?
Advertising
3 hours ago
Emmet McGonagle

Can in-housing produce consistently strong creative ...

In-housing was recently praised by BBH co-founder John Hegarty.

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division
Media
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media ...

Former Mindshare leader will enjoy $300m war chest.

IWF and Microsoft behind push to tackle online sexual abuse of children
News
4 hours ago
Brittaney Kiefer

IWF and Microsoft behind push to tackle online ...

Two campaigns target parents and teenagers.

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO
Advertising
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving ...

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Having left Google after 12 years, Mandarin Oriental's new chief commercial officer tells Campaign why the new spot is perfect for her, why the CMO role has outgrown itself, and why many executives in big tech are defecting to smaller businesses.