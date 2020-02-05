jerry buhlmann
Jerry Buhlmann returns to agency sector as chairman of Croud
Joining upstart is surprise move by former Dentsu Aegis boss.
Buhlmann on leaving DAN: 'I'm proud we were able to transform the business'
He remains bullish about the 'robust' agency model.
Dentsu Aegis raises 2018 forecast for global, APAC adspend
Asia will contribute more than 40% of the global adspend growth, according to the company's latest forecast.
Jerry Buhlmann on Google, suicide in Japan, and globalisation
Major tech companies such as Google are not as dominant around the world as the UK and US perceives them to be, Jerry Buhlmann, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network, has said.
Media360Asia video highlights: Goliaths of the media landscape
Highlights of sessions about the 'Goliaths' of the media world at the recent Media360Asia summit.
Aegis Group's pre-tax profits rise 41 per cent over first half
LONDON - Aegis Group, the owner of the Carat and Isobar networks, has posted a 41% year-on-year increase in pre-tax profits in the first six months of 2011 and reported a "good performance" across the UK brands.
