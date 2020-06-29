jean lin

Lions Live 2020: 'Companies act surprised by racism as if they've never seen it'
Jun 29, 2020
Campaign India Team

David Droga, Jean Lin, Lorraine Twohill, Mark Read and Steve Stoute discuss how will these crises affect the advertising and marketing industry

Jean Lin takes on expanded Dentsu Aegis Network role
Nov 8, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Isobar global CEO now takes charge of DAN Creative, following the exit of Dick van Motman.

Isobar rolls out global in-housing service
Oct 22, 2019
Omar Oakes

'Hysteria over in-housing has reached fever pitch,' Dentsu agency warns.

Isobar China Group makes leadership changes
Aug 15, 2019
Matthew Miller

Company appoints former Tencent executive Tammy Sheu as CEO, moves Alvin Huang into new role as chief commerce officer.

Isobar’s Jane Lin-Baden takes on APAC CEO role
Jun 30, 2016
Gabey Goh

Jane Lin-Baden, CEO of Isobar China Group, has been promoted to the role of Asia Pacific CEO.

