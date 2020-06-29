jean lin
Lions Live 2020: 'Companies act surprised by racism as if they've never seen it'
David Droga, Jean Lin, Lorraine Twohill, Mark Read and Steve Stoute discuss how will these crises affect the advertising and marketing industry
Jean Lin takes on expanded Dentsu Aegis Network role
Isobar global CEO now takes charge of DAN Creative, following the exit of Dick van Motman.
Isobar rolls out global in-housing service
'Hysteria over in-housing has reached fever pitch,' Dentsu agency warns.
Isobar China Group makes leadership changes
Company appoints former Tencent executive Tammy Sheu as CEO, moves Alvin Huang into new role as chief commerce officer.
Isobar’s Jane Lin-Baden takes on APAC CEO role
Jane Lin-Baden, CEO of Isobar China Group, has been promoted to the role of Asia Pacific CEO.
Campaign at Cannes: Isobar's Jean Lin on the future of marketing
The global CEO of Isobar speaks with Campaign brand director Atifa Silk about seamless brand experiences, content strategy and the importance of social platforms.
