1 day ago
Manulife Investment Management's Asia CMO promoted to new digital role
Grace Ho will head direct digital business and portfolios for the wealth and asset management company in Asia.
Jun 19, 2018
OMG announces new APAC investment chief
New head moves across from network’s New York office.
Jan 18, 2018
Dentsu and Line back Folio, a service for novice investors in Japan
Companies see a growing appetite for investment in a country famous for cautious saving.
Sep 20, 2016
Havas launches growth accelerator for post-Series A startups in Australia
New venture arm to embrace growth-stage startups and find commercial opportunities.
Feb 10, 2016
Updated: Hakuhodo DY invests in Ideo to build innovative capabilities
TOKYO – Hakuhodo DY Holdings' international operating division kyu has bought a 30 per cent equity stake in Ideo, one of the world’s most respected design firms.
Sep 14, 2012
OMD places ex-Mindshare Danny Xu as managing director of Guangzhou office
GUANGZHOU - OMD China has appointed Danny Xu as the managing director of its Guangzhou office to drive strategic growth of operations in South China.
