investment

Manulife Investment Management's Asia CMO promoted to new digital role
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Manulife Investment Management's Asia CMO promoted to new digital role

Grace Ho will head direct digital business and portfolios for the wealth and asset management company in Asia.

OMG announces new APAC investment chief
Jun 19, 2018
Faaez Samadi

OMG announces new APAC investment chief

New head moves across from network’s New York office.

Dentsu and Line back Folio, a service for novice investors in Japan
Jan 18, 2018
David Blecken

Dentsu and Line back Folio, a service for novice investors in Japan

Companies see a growing appetite for investment in a country famous for cautious saving.

Havas launches growth accelerator for post-Series A startups in Australia
Sep 20, 2016
Gabey Goh

Havas launches growth accelerator for post-Series A startups in Australia

New venture arm to embrace growth-stage startups and find commercial opportunities.

Updated: Hakuhodo DY invests in Ideo to build innovative capabilities
Feb 10, 2016
David Blecken

Updated: Hakuhodo DY invests in Ideo to build innovative capabilities

TOKYO – Hakuhodo DY Holdings' international operating division kyu has bought a 30 per cent equity stake in Ideo, one of the world’s most respected design firms.

OMD places ex-Mindshare Danny Xu as managing director of Guangzhou office
Sep 14, 2012
Staff Writer

OMD places ex-Mindshare Danny Xu as managing director of Guangzhou office

GUANGZHOU - OMD China has appointed Danny Xu as the managing director of its Guangzhou office to drive strategic growth of operations in South China.

