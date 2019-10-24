idc
Australia and Singapore most ‘data ready’ in APAC
Organisations in APAC are all over the map in their ability to become truly data-driven, according to a report.
Digital transformation will contribute $10 billion to Singapore's GDP: Microsoft
Digital transformation is set to accelerate growth for the APAC region, impacting society, companies, and the economy, according to a new study.
Ogilvy 'S_HIFTs' toward digital transformation services in Asia
Ogilvy & Mather teams up with IDC and DHR International in Asia Pacific to help clients deal with digital disruption.
Ignore market-by-market quirks in digital behaviour at your peril: Experian/IDC research
New research from Experian and IDC confirms significant market variation in search and discovery, as well as the triggers of product interest, purchase intent, and brand engagement.
Tablet sales soar, Apple still leads, but Samsung doubles market share
GLOBAL - Worldwide tablet shipments grew by 75 per cent year-on-year to reach 52.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2012, while Apple remains the leading vendor despite seeing its market share decline to 44 per cent from 52 per cent a year earlier, according to IDC.
Huawei rises into top five in IDC's latest smartphone-market report
GLOBAL - Hauwei landed among the top five worldwide vendors in the smartphone category for the fourth quarter of 2012, as smartphone shipments grew 36.4 per cent year-over-year, according to International Data Corp (IDC) in its latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.
