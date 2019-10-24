idc

Australia and Singapore most ‘data ready’ in APAC
Oct 24, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Australia and Singapore most ‘data ready’ in APAC

Organisations in APAC are all over the map in their ability to become truly data-driven, according to a report.

Digital transformation will contribute $10 billion to Singapore's GDP: Microsoft
Feb 22, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Digital transformation will contribute $10 billion to Singapore's GDP: Microsoft

Digital transformation is set to accelerate growth for the APAC region, impacting society, companies, and the economy, according to a new study.

Ogilvy 'S_HIFTs' toward digital transformation services in Asia
Apr 26, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Ogilvy 'S_HIFTs' toward digital transformation services in Asia

Ogilvy & Mather teams up with IDC and DHR International in Asia Pacific to help clients deal with digital disruption.

Ignore market-by-market quirks in digital behaviour at your peril: Experian/IDC research
Aug 30, 2016
Gabey Goh

Ignore market-by-market quirks in digital behaviour at your peril: Experian/IDC research

New research from Experian and IDC confirms significant market variation in search and discovery, as well as the triggers of product interest, purchase intent, and brand engagement.

Tablet sales soar, Apple still leads, but Samsung doubles market share
Feb 1, 2013
Emily Tan

Tablet sales soar, Apple still leads, but Samsung doubles market share

GLOBAL - Worldwide tablet shipments grew by 75 per cent year-on-year to reach 52.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2012, while Apple remains the leading vendor despite seeing its market share decline to 44 per cent from 52 per cent a year earlier, according to IDC.

Huawei rises into top five in IDC's latest smartphone-market report
Jan 28, 2013
Staff Reporters

Huawei rises into top five in IDC's latest smartphone-market report

GLOBAL - Hauwei landed among the top five worldwide vendors in the smartphone category for the fourth quarter of 2012, as smartphone shipments grew 36.4 per cent year-over-year, according to International Data Corp (IDC) in its latest Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia