hoffman

Hoffman Agency promotes Caroline Hsu to global role
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Hoffman Agency promotes Caroline Hsu to global role

As chief global officer, Hsu will help clients eliminate pain points across many geographies while still managing Asia Pacific.

Hotwire and Hoffman Agency sign partnership
Apr 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Hotwire and Hoffman Agency sign partnership

Agreement sees exclusive collaboration in Asia.

The Hoffman Agency opens in Indonesia
Nov 7, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The Hoffman Agency opens in Indonesia

New Jakarta office the PR firm’s seventh in Asia-Pacific.

Lien AID opts for Hoffman Singapore
Apr 23, 2013
Sophie Chen

Lien AID opts for Hoffman Singapore

SINGAPORE - Lien AID, a Singapore-founded NGO, has selected the Hoffman Agency Singapore to provide public relations consultancy services.

Hoffman Beijing leads the PR for international, user-generated conference BarCamp Beijing
Oct 18, 2012
Benjamin Li

Hoffman Beijing leads the PR for international, user-generated conference BarCamp Beijing

The Hoffman Agency, the PR consultancy partner for brand and events promotion of BarCamp Beijing, provided strategic counsel to the group targeting stakeholders of one of its international, user-generated conferences on 14 October at Microsoft's Beijing office. It was attended by 30 speakers and 250 attendees from throughout China’s innovation community. Notable speakers included Andy Tian from Zynga and Dave McClure from 500 Startups.

Hoffman promotes Lydia Lau to global operations role
Apr 2, 2012
David Blecken

Hoffman promotes Lydia Lau to global operations role

HONG KONG – The Hoffman Agency has promoted Lydia Lau to the position of vice-president of global operations.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

1 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

3 VMLY&R announces APAC leadership revamp

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

4 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

5 APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

6 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Why are NFTs so divisive?

8 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

9 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong