Hoffman Agency promotes Caroline Hsu to global role
As chief global officer, Hsu will help clients eliminate pain points across many geographies while still managing Asia Pacific.
Hotwire and Hoffman Agency sign partnership
Agreement sees exclusive collaboration in Asia.
The Hoffman Agency opens in Indonesia
New Jakarta office the PR firm’s seventh in Asia-Pacific.
Lien AID opts for Hoffman Singapore
SINGAPORE - Lien AID, a Singapore-founded NGO, has selected the Hoffman Agency Singapore to provide public relations consultancy services.
Hoffman Beijing leads the PR for international, user-generated conference BarCamp Beijing
The Hoffman Agency, the PR consultancy partner for brand and events promotion of BarCamp Beijing, provided strategic counsel to the group targeting stakeholders of one of its international, user-generated conferences on 14 October at Microsoft's Beijing office. It was attended by 30 speakers and 250 attendees from throughout China’s innovation community. Notable speakers included Andy Tian from Zynga and Dave McClure from 500 Startups.
Hoffman promotes Lydia Lau to global operations role
HONG KONG – The Hoffman Agency has promoted Lydia Lau to the position of vice-president of global operations.
