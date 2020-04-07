hk
H+K Strategies launches Indonesia office
The new operation will be helmed by Wunderman Thompson’s former Indonesia CEO.
Only 7% of HongKongers trust homegrown brands: report
64% of people in Southern Central China trust their homegrown brands, compared to a measly 7% of HongKongers, exposing a sizable trust deficit.
We Are Social opens shop in Hong Kong
The Hong Kong head has been setting up the agency's 13th office since July.
Digitas hires Wavemaker digital lead to drive its Hong Kong office
Antony Yiu replaces David Paysant, the outgoing MD of Digitas Hong Kong.
KOLs capture less than a tenth of HK video-viewing time
Video content put out by KOLs and brands doesn't command as much viewer attention in Hong Kong as you might think, according to Wave III of Omnicom Media Group’s video landscape report.
Photos: M&CSaatchiSpencer Hong Kong opens for business
The newly-minted M&CSaatchiSpencer threw a launch party on 30 Aug at the Naked Hub Sheung Wan in Hong Kong.
