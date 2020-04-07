hk

H+K Strategies launches Indonesia office
Apr 7, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

The new operation will be helmed by Wunderman Thompson’s former Indonesia CEO.

Only 7% of HongKongers trust homegrown brands: report
May 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

64% of people in Southern Central China trust their homegrown brands, compared to a measly 7% of HongKongers, exposing a sizable trust deficit.

We Are Social opens shop in Hong Kong
Nov 7, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The Hong Kong head has been setting up the agency's 13th office since July.

Digitas hires Wavemaker digital lead to drive its Hong Kong office
Oct 3, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Antony Yiu replaces David Paysant, the outgoing MD of Digitas Hong Kong.

KOLs capture less than a tenth of HK video-viewing time
Sep 13, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Video content put out by KOLs and brands doesn't command as much viewer attention in Hong Kong as you might think, according to Wave III of Omnicom Media Group’s video landscape report.

Photos: M&CSaatchiSpencer Hong Kong opens for business
Aug 31, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The newly-minted M&CSaatchiSpencer threw a launch party on 30 Aug at the Naked Hub Sheung Wan in Hong Kong.

