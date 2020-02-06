havas group

Havas Media India and Southeast Asia CEO to depart
Feb 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

Nayyar will leave in May after 13 years with the group.

Havas Group restructures Asia-Pacific leadership
Sep 20, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

APAC CEO Mike Amour to leave the company with key regional markets reporting directly to New York and London.

Rolling out the DOOH: emerging opportunities and challenges in Asia
Aug 16, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Dense populations, growing competition and rapid infrastructure growth... there are many reasons why DOOH is primed to explode in Southeast Asia. But overcoming technical limitations and fragmentation are key challenges.

Havas Group names India chairman and CCO
Nov 27, 2018
Campaign India Team

Bobby Pawar will move from Publicis where he was MD and CCO.

Havas to hold 51% stake in JV with China's GIMC
Apr 5, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Havas will own a controlling stake in Havas GIMC Advertising under the deal.

Diversity should not be a reactive exercise: Havas Group
May 10, 2016
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - Patti Clifford, Havas Group's chief talent officer, sat down with Campaign Asia-Pacific to discuss efforts to encourage diversity in leadership, which she believes comes down to respect for individuals and integrity of process.

