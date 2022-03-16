Havas takes majority stake in Australian performance agency

Havas Group announced it has taken a majority interest in independent performance-marketing agency Frontier Australia.

Frontier will be integrated into Havas Group’s performance-marketing unit, Edge Performance Network (EPN), which Frontier has already been working with for a few years.

Founded in 1998 by Neil Hoar, with partners Steven King and Dan O’Brien, Frontier has clients including Finder.com.au, Temple & Webster, Global Shop Direct and BlueBet, as well as EPN international clients including Norton/Lifelock and Noom.

Frontier will continue using its own brand locally while adding branding representative of its membership in EPN.

“Frontier Australia is recognised for driving client marketing budget ROI by connecting the science of direct response and the art of brand advertising," Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO of Havas Group, said in a release. "Their addition to our global network will provide localised performance-marketing expertise and valuable insights across all channels for the EPN network and its extensive roster of global clients looking to expand into the Australian marketplace.”

Steve Netzley, CEO of EPN, said success in partnering with Frontier over the past few years made the decision to formally add the agency into EPN an easy one. "Australia is a very important territory globally for EPN and our clients, and Frontier Australia is the perfect complement to the other EPN agencies around the world both culturally and through their ability to deliver for our clients,” he said.

Steven King, Co-CEO of Frontier Australia, added that EPN's commercial vision, entrepreneurial mindset and focus on delivering is completely aligned with Frontier's ethos.