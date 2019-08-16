guinness

Guinness lights up pubs in Christmas push
23 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Displays intended to highlight how pubs bring communities together.

Guinness celebrates Japan's female rugby heroes in World Cup film
Aug 16, 2019
Emmet McGonagle

Guinness highlights the 1989 Liberty Fields team as it adds to the 'Made of more' campaign ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.

Called Pat? Get free stuff
Feb 20, 2019
Pat Nut

Guinness celebrates St Patrick's Day in Singapore by offering discounts for people called Pat. Or Patrick. Or Patricia. Or Ah Pat. Pathiranas, we urge you to assert your rights.

Two new men's ads: one clear winner. Ad Nut decides...
Jun 23, 2017
Ad Nut

Two campaigns targeting men recently landed in Ad Nut's burrow, calling for a side-by-side assessment that only ends well for one.

Guinness Indonesia appeals to Batik senses
Dec 6, 2016
Ad Nut

Guinness Indonesia weaves tradition with young artists in Batik-inspired campaign.

Guinness showcases local art to celebrate limited edition series
Jun 16, 2016
Gabey Goh

From Singapore: ‘The Red Tongued Dog’ for Guinness by Ogilvy Public Relations / BBDO / Starcom

