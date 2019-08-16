guinness
Guinness lights up pubs in Christmas push
Displays intended to highlight how pubs bring communities together.
Guinness celebrates Japan's female rugby heroes in World Cup film
Guinness highlights the 1989 Liberty Fields team as it adds to the 'Made of more' campaign ahead of this year's Rugby World Cup.
Called Pat? Get free stuff
Guinness celebrates St Patrick's Day in Singapore by offering discounts for people called Pat. Or Patrick. Or Patricia. Or Ah Pat. Pathiranas, we urge you to assert your rights.
Two new men's ads: one clear winner. Ad Nut decides...
Two campaigns targeting men recently landed in Ad Nut's burrow, calling for a side-by-side assessment that only ends well for one.
Guinness Indonesia appeals to Batik senses
Guinness Indonesia weaves tradition with young artists in Batik-inspired campaign.
Guinness showcases local art to celebrate limited edition series
From Singapore: ‘The Red Tongued Dog’ for Guinness by Ogilvy Public Relations / BBDO / Starcom
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins