Google Analytics overhaul emphasises machine learning and privacy
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

The ubiquitous analytics platform’s first relaunch since 2012 incorporates machine learning and aims to fill a gap for advertisers when third-party cookies phase out.

Google introduces voice based search within analytics
Jul 20, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Democratizing access, Google has launched a voice based interface for users of Google Analytics, lowering barriers to entry for those unqualified or unfamiliar with the system.

Updated: Google's shift from clicks to 'micro-moments'
Aug 28, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

ASIA-PACIFIC - Mobile has changed the face of digital marketing analytics. Ad networks, media companies and social platforms have played up social data and behaviour-oriented consumer insights. And now even Google is changing its rhetoric on digital marketing.

Case study: How Swissotel used Google Analytics to improve ad strategies
Nov 10, 2011
Staff Reporters

Swissotel Hotels & Resorts, a group of hotels in 26 cities worldwide, turned to Google Analytics to analyse audience behaviour and their marketing campaign.

Foreign investments boost iProperty site
Jun 23, 2011
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE – Foreign investments and regional acquisitions are boosting iProperty Group's market share in Southeast Asia.

