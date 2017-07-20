google analytics
Google Analytics overhaul emphasises machine learning and privacy
The ubiquitous analytics platform’s first relaunch since 2012 incorporates machine learning and aims to fill a gap for advertisers when third-party cookies phase out.
Google introduces voice based search within analytics
Democratizing access, Google has launched a voice based interface for users of Google Analytics, lowering barriers to entry for those unqualified or unfamiliar with the system.
Google’s platforms and audience insights team is taking aim at China’s fragmented online marketing environment
Updated: Google's shift from clicks to 'micro-moments'
ASIA-PACIFIC - Mobile has changed the face of digital marketing analytics. Ad networks, media companies and social platforms have played up social data and behaviour-oriented consumer insights. And now even Google is changing its rhetoric on digital marketing.
Case study: How Swissotel used Google Analytics to improve ad strategies
Swissotel Hotels & Resorts, a group of hotels in 26 cities worldwide, turned to Google Analytics to analyse audience behaviour and their marketing campaign.
Foreign investments boost iProperty site
SINGAPORE – Foreign investments and regional acquisitions are boosting iProperty Group's market share in Southeast Asia.
