Sustainability among key drivers of consumer preference across all ages: Getty
Check out the insights from Getty's global report on the state of visual impact.
Getty Images: Picture trends vary with country economics
As Getty presents its three creative trends for 2018 to a Hong Kong audience, senior creative director Masaaki Kobayashi discusses their relevance in Asia.
Getty Images launches subsidiary dedicated to truth in advertising
Verbatim represents leading photojournalists for commercial work.
6 visual trends to consider when designing creative in 2016
ASIA-PACIFIC - Getty Images has identified six visual trends that are taking shape across the globe and in Asia. This time ‘authenticity’ isn’t one of them.
Getty Images names SG50 contest winners
Getty Images announced the winners of its SG50 competition, in which more than 400 photographers tried to capture the real Singapore in celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence. The winners are Robbie Lawrence and Marcus Ng, who were awarded first and second place, respectively. Both will join the Getty Images team as contributing photographers with access to and guidance from Getty Images’ art directors and editors, in addition to other prizes.
Beyond red hearts: Changing images of love
Rebecca Swift, director of creative planning with iStock by Getty Images, shares a few images showing ways to illustrate love without resorting to cliche. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for Swift's Valentine's Day opinion on the imagery of love.
