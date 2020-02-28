getty

Sustainability among key drivers of consumer preference across all ages: Getty
Feb 28, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Sustainability among key drivers of consumer preference across all ages: Getty

Check out the insights from Getty's global report on the state of visual impact.

Getty Images: Picture trends vary with country economics
Apr 17, 2018
Olivia Parker

Getty Images: Picture trends vary with country economics

As Getty presents its three creative trends for 2018 to a Hong Kong audience, senior creative director Masaaki Kobayashi discusses their relevance in Asia.

Getty Images launches subsidiary dedicated to truth in advertising
Nov 1, 2016
Eleftheria Parpis

Getty Images launches subsidiary dedicated to truth in advertising

Verbatim represents leading photojournalists for commercial work.

6 visual trends to consider when designing creative in 2016
Jan 4, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

6 visual trends to consider when designing creative in 2016

ASIA-PACIFIC - Getty Images has identified six visual trends that are taking shape across the globe and in Asia. This time ‘authenticity’ isn’t one of them.

Getty Images names SG50 contest winners
Jul 10, 2015

Getty Images names SG50 contest winners

Getty Images announced the winners of its SG50 competition, in which more than 400 photographers tried to capture the real Singapore in celebration of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence. The winners are Robbie Lawrence and Marcus Ng, who were awarded first and second place, respectively. Both will join the Getty Images team as contributing photographers with access to and guidance from Getty Images’ art directors and editors, in addition to other prizes.

Beyond red hearts: Changing images of love
Feb 13, 2015

Beyond red hearts: Changing images of love

Rebecca Swift, director of creative planning with iStock by Getty Images, shares a few images showing ways to illustrate love without resorting to cliche. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for Swift's Valentine's Day opinion on the imagery of love.

