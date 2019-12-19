Search
Dec 19, 2019
FreakOut: relevance is a publisher’s biggest weapon
Narayan Murthy Ivaturi on the rise of PMPs in SE Asia, the region’s untapped audiences and sellers-json, the next big thing in programmatic
May 27, 2019
"Programmatic is about effectiveness, not efficiencies" - FreakOut's Narayan Murthy Ivaturi
FreakOut’s Global COO, Adtech Business, on the future of programmatic video advertising
Jan 31, 2019
FreakOut acquires Spice Lab
Shareholdership stakes are unknown at this point, with the acquisition scheduled to be completed by 28 February.
Dec 20, 2018
FreakOut buys Playwire
Acquisition of US tech player boosts FreakOut’s adtech offering.
Oct 23, 2018
Programmatic native video: One format to rule them all
Agency FreakOut dives head-first into the future.
