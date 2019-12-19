freakout

FreakOut acquires Spice Lab
Jan 31, 2019
Staff Reporters



Shareholdership stakes are unknown at this point, with the acquisition scheduled to be completed by 28 February.

FreakOut buys Playwire
Dec 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi



Acquisition of US tech player boosts FreakOut’s adtech offering.

