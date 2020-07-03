Search
Jul 3, 2020
Food delivery brands in Asia stay nimble amid lockdowns
TOP OF THE CHARTS: The pandemic is driving innovation in takeaway food, as confined consumers seek to bring restaurant experiences to their homes, according to Circus Social.
Oct 16, 2017
Facebook introduces food ordering feature
Giving its users another reason to stay on the app, Facebook embraces the ecosystem domination of WeChat by introducing a food ordering feature.
Jul 13, 2017
TripAdvisor aims to create one-stop shop with Deliveroo deal
The collaboration allows Deliveroo's restaurant partners featured under the travel booking site's restaurant listings to take orders directly from site visitors.
