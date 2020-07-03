food delivery

Food delivery brands in Asia stay nimble amid lockdowns
Jul 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Food delivery brands in Asia stay nimble amid lockdowns

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The pandemic is driving innovation in takeaway food, as confined consumers seek to bring restaurant experiences to their homes, according to Circus Social.

Facebook introduces food ordering feature
Oct 16, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Facebook introduces food ordering feature

Giving its users another reason to stay on the app, Facebook embraces the ecosystem domination of WeChat by introducing a food ordering feature.

TripAdvisor aims to create one-stop shop with Deliveroo deal
Jul 13, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

TripAdvisor aims to create one-stop shop with Deliveroo deal

The collaboration allows Deliveroo's restaurant partners featured under the travel booking site's restaurant listings to take orders directly from site visitors.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia