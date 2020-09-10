News
Carol Huang
1 day ago

Driven to death? China food-delivery services criticised for pressuring drivers

China food-delivery services Meituan and Ele.me are dealing with a public outcry over the 'bloody truth' that their 'unsympathetic' algorithms push drivers too hard, leading to safety risks.

Driven to death? China food-delivery services criticised for pressuring drivers

China food-delivery services Meituan and Ele.me are dealing with public criticism that their automated platforms are putting too much time pressure on delivery drivers, leading to accidents and even deaths.

An article published by People magazine on its WeChat account described how competition has led the companies to tighten their delivery windows over time. As a result, some drivers end up engaging in unsafe driving, such as going through red lights or driving against the direction of traffic.

One consumer commenting online said the article revealed the "bloody truth" and criticised the companies for "unsympathetic calculation". Another said "we shouldn't let deliverers be trapped in the algorithm" while another said Meituan and Ele.me should be "more humanized".

In Shanghai, on average, one delivery driver dies every 2.5 days, according to the article, which cited police statistics. Because drivers are rated according to their on-time performance, some continue trying to finish their deliveries even after they've been involved in accidents, according to the article, which has reached more than 100,000 views and 53,000 likes on WeChat.

Both companies are being pressed to better explain how their algorithms determine the delivery time that they promise to the customer, as well as how they define the delivery person’s route and whether they take traffic conditions and weather into account.

Alibaba-owned Ele.me, one of the biggest food delivery platforms, said on its WeChat account that it will add a five-minute button—an option allowing customers to specify that they are willing to wait a little longer for their food. The company also said it won't penalise drivers who have a good historical record if they are late once in a while.

Just before publication of this article, Meituan released a statement saying it will give drivers flexibility of eight minutes for each delivery, and will take weather into consideration when determining target times.

According to the People article, delivery within 3 kilometres had a 60-minute limit in 2016, but this shrunk to 38 minutes in 2018 and fell by a further 10 minutes in 2019.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

2 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

3 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

4 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

5 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

6 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

8 Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

9 Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Singapore's top 100: Locals embrace brands that innovate and adapt

10 Singapore's top 100 brands: Locals embrace innovation

Related Articles

Food delivery brands in Asia stay nimble amid lockdowns
Digital
Jul 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Food delivery brands in Asia stay nimble amid lockdowns

Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'
Marketing
Jul 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a ...

China ecommerce crosses $1 trillion mark: study
Advertising
Mar 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

China ecommerce crosses $1 trillion mark: study

Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates
Analysis
Jun 1, 2020
Rakesh Kumar

Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates

Just Published

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year ...

Only one week remains until the entry deadline for Agency of the Year Awards 2020. Here’s your easy guide to entry.

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective market research
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective ...

Here's a primer for marketers on how to conduct research to drive better returns on investment. Pay attention, there will be TOUGH quiz.

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four black pencils
Advertising
16 hours ago
Jennifer Small

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four ...

In the virtual 2020 ceremony last night, D&AD gave its President's Award to Dentsu chief creative officer Yuya Furukawa, and announced four Black Pencil winners.

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent in Southeast Asia
Digital
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Over a third of Asean consumers are unhappy with their digital commerce experience, despite a spike in online spending during the pandemic, according to a report from Blackbox Research and Toluna.