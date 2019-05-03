font

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Ogilvy's own associate creative director, biker and artist Ganesh Shinde who created the font also features in the film.

Alibaba creates a font of its own
May 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

CMO Chris Tung hopes official 'Alibaba Sans' typeface can unite the brand with partners and customers worldwide.

The millennialisation of design: why everything looks the same
Sep 13, 2018
Tanja Crnogorac

In the rush for generational appeal, brands shouldn't give up their unique identities.

Sponsoring F1: A fast track to Asian hearts?
Sep 18, 2015
Gabey Goh

New research from Octagon suggests that Asian sports fans are more accepting of the role of sponsors in their sport than European fans, signalling great opportunities for marketers.

Four in 10 marketers will look for a new job next year: Font
Dec 17, 2014
Emily Tan

ASIA-PACIFIC - Dissatisfaction with pay and benefits, lack of professional development and long working hours, in that order, are prompting 42 per cent of marketers in the region to look for new jobs next year, according to recruitment company Font.

Singapore employment policy to exacerbate talent struggle
Oct 2, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore's latest employment measure promises to aggravate the already-intense talent war in the industry.

