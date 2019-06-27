event marketing

The evolution of events in the ‘new normal’
2 days ago
Gregory Crandall

The evolution of events in the ‘new normal’

Borderless, contactless and touchless—delving into new measures that event organisers have to take into consideration moving forward.

Haymarket extends coverage of business events into global brands Campaign and C&IT
Jun 27, 2019
Staff

Haymarket extends coverage of business events into global brands Campaign and C&IT

Haymarket Media is fully integrating CEI into the Campaign and C&IT brands.

Using event tech in pre-event marketing
Jun 24, 2019
Will Kataria

Using event tech in pre-event marketing

From registration to branded event apps, here are five ways tech can boost your pre-event marketing efforts.

Yes, email marketing is still relevant
Jun 10, 2019
Susie Harwood

Yes, email marketing is still relevant

Email marketing may be an old format, but the tech around it has grown more sophisticated.

Senior hires at George P. Johnson Singapore
Jun 22, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Senior hires at George P. Johnson Singapore

The agency expands its senior leadership and client servicing team.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

5 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

6 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

7 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

10 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network