2 days ago
The evolution of events in the ‘new normal’
Borderless, contactless and touchless—delving into new measures that event organisers have to take into consideration moving forward.
Jun 27, 2019
Haymarket extends coverage of business events into global brands Campaign and C&IT
Haymarket Media is fully integrating CEI into the Campaign and C&IT brands.
Jun 24, 2019
Using event tech in pre-event marketing
From registration to branded event apps, here are five ways tech can boost your pre-event marketing efforts.
Jun 10, 2019
Yes, email marketing is still relevant
Email marketing may be an old format, but the tech around it has grown more sophisticated.
PROMOTED
Jul 3, 2018
High Five Taiwan goes virtual
MEET TAIWAN aims for the sky with its popular marketing campaign.
Jun 22, 2018
Senior hires at George P. Johnson Singapore
The agency expands its senior leadership and client servicing team.
