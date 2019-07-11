estee lauder

La Mer transports visitors into ethereal underwater experience
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

INSPIRATION STATION: An interactive exhibition for the Estée Lauder skincare brand combines technology and art to transport visitors into a kelp forest.

OMD Hong Kong wins expanded Estée Lauder remit
Jul 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Media planning and buying mandate now expands to the cosmetics firm's 13 other brands.

Estee Lauder seeks digital agencies for brands in China
Aug 26, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - The Estee Lauder Group has launched agency reviews for its brands in China, according to an agency source who is participating in the pitch.

Hong Kong adspend sees lower YOY third-quarter increase: admanGo
Oct 26, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's adspend for the third quarter amounted to US$1.34 billion, surpassing that of the first and second quarters, but suffering from a relatively lower year-on-year (YOY) increase, which shows that most advertisers remained cautious when investing in advertising, according to admanGo's latest report.

Estee Lauder's cause-worthy campaign gets a facelift
Sep 27, 2012
Byravee Iyer

SINGAPORE - Global cosmetic company Estee Lauder is going online to give its breast cancer campaign in Singapore a fresh twist to rally more supporters.

China to grow 15 per cent in luxury market : Labbrand Digital IQ
Jul 21, 2010
Jane Leung

SHANGHAI – Market research and brand strategy agency Labbrand Consulting Shanghai, projects China will achieve 15 per cent growth in the luxury market for 2010.

