epl
Why brands should tap into Asia’s growing football fanbase
Football appetite is surging regionally as a welcome distraction from COVID-19, giving brands the chance to align with this hugely positive social currency.
Game on: Local v. international sports leagues in Asia
Homegrown sporting leagues in countries like Thailand and the Philippines have the advantage of hyperlocal audiences — but how do they fare in sponsorship value against big names such as the NBA and EPL?
Football boots rival sports into touch
F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.
FourFourTwo signs partnership with Ballr
Global football publication teams up with live football fantasy app for commercial opportunities.
Bundesliga beats EPL for online influence in China
German football league is outstripping more popular English Premier League regarding social-media engagement.
Premier League begins hunt for global media agency
Move follows new brand identity after the league parted ways with Barclays
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins