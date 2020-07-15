epl

Why brands should tap into Asia’s growing football fanbase
Jul 15, 2020
Mark McFarlane

Football appetite is surging regionally as a welcome distraction from COVID-19, giving brands the chance to align with this hugely positive social currency.

Game on: Local v. international sports leagues in Asia
Jul 30, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Homegrown sporting leagues in countries like Thailand and the Philippines have the advantage of hyperlocal audiences — but how do they fare in sponsorship value against big names such as the NBA and EPL?

Football boots rival sports into touch
Jun 11, 2019
Faaez Samadi

F1 and baseball make gains, but neither come close to the beautiful game’s grip on Asia-Pacific.

FourFourTwo signs partnership with Ballr
Jul 26, 2017
Staff Reporters

Global football publication teams up with live football fantasy app for commercial opportunities.

Bundesliga beats EPL for online influence in China
Feb 23, 2017
Faaez Samadi

German football league is outstripping more popular English Premier League regarding social-media engagement.

Premier League begins hunt for global media agency
Jul 29, 2016
Omar Oakes

Move follows new brand identity after the league parted ways with Barclays

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia