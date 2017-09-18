energy

More than 450 scientists call on PR, creative agencies to drop fossil fuel clients
21 hours ago
Aleda Stam

The open letter, released through Clean Creatives and the Union of Concerned Scientists, calls for an end to campaigns that "obfuscate or downplay our data and the risk of the climate emergency." It's the latest salvo between Clean Creatives and Edelman.

The old refrain: stereotypes about ageing employees
Sep 18, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Are older workers really as technologically inept and resistant to change as they're made out to be?

Time Out magazine 'loses' cell phone in Shanghai guerrilla campaign
Jul 11, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Energy BBDO has created a guerrilla marketing stunt to promote the local version of the internationally renowned listing magazine Time Out by purposely 'losing' a cell phone.

Adidas holds human pinball event for running shoe Energy Boost
Mar 11, 2013
Staff Writer

On 2 and 3 March, adidas introduced its latest Energy Boost shoe to China through a human pinball game, inaugurated by brand ambassadors Li Dongxue and Liu Xudan. The event aimed to demonstrate the core strengths of the product—innovation, fun and urban style—as well as performance benefits that have been contradictory in the past: soft cushioning and responsiveness.

Snickers campaign focuses on changing personas to reposition candy as energy bar
Sep 26, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - Snickers' latest China leg of its global campaign features funny persona-switching scenarios as hungry characters from popular culture, such as the screaming landlady from the movie Kung Fu Hustle and Pigsy from the legend Journey To The West, morph into their human selves.

EnergyAustralia launches rebranding campaign with slingshot TVC by Leo Burnett
Aug 28, 2012
Staff Reporters

AUSTRALIA - TRUenergy, following its 2011 acquisition of EnergyAustralia, has adopted the EnergyAustralia name and launched a rebranding campaign focused on outreach to help consumers save energy.

