deepfake

Deepfake Tom Cruise creator launches production house creating hyperreal content
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

The synthetic media platform uses deep learning and artificial intelligence.

Did you know David Beckham speaks nine languages?
Apr 9, 2019
Omar Oakes

Actually, he doesn't. But 'deepfake' voice tech makes it look like he does in this anti-malaria campaign by R/GA London.

Deepfake videos menace publishers and brands
Feb 1, 2019
Olivia Parker

The rise of video manipulation is spurring news publishers to take action, explains the director of the BBC World Service Group. But risk experts say it's only a matter of time before brands get hit too.

