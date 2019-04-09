Search
1 day ago
Deepfake Tom Cruise creator launches production house creating hyperreal content
The synthetic media platform uses deep learning and artificial intelligence.
Apr 9, 2019
Did you know David Beckham speaks nine languages?
Actually, he doesn't. But 'deepfake' voice tech makes it look like he does in this anti-malaria campaign by R/GA London.
Feb 1, 2019
Deepfake videos menace publishers and brands
The rise of video manipulation is spurring news publishers to take action, explains the director of the BBC World Service Group. But risk experts say it's only a matter of time before brands get hit too.
