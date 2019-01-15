Search
death
1 day ago
British public calls out brands for insincere tributes to the Queen
A new YouGov survey found that the majority of Britons feel brand messages for the Queen were PR-driven.
Jan 15, 2019
Dentsu Aegis confirms death of Indonesia employee at company offsite
Isobar employee passed away following evening of drinking at retreat.
Oct 28, 2016
Overtime and suicide: Industry reactions
This is where we're compiling ongoing discussion about the industry's overtime issue.
Oct 26, 2016
How to cure the agency overtime problem
Dentsu’s mandate to reduce overtime hours is not going to address the problem of overwork, writes Wunderman's Bryce Whitwam.
Oct 8, 2016
Excessive overtime blamed for suicide of Dentsu employee
A recent graduate reportedly clocked up to 130 hours of overtime in a month.
Aug 25, 2016
Safety key for Pokemon Go brand following Japan death
The impact of a recent accident on the brand may be minimal, but Niantic should nonetheless do more to promote safe play.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins