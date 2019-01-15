death

Dentsu Aegis confirms death of Indonesia employee at company offsite
Jan 15, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Dentsu Aegis confirms death of Indonesia employee at company offsite

Isobar employee passed away following evening of drinking at retreat.

Overtime and suicide: Industry reactions
Oct 28, 2016
Matthew Miller

Overtime and suicide: Industry reactions

This is where we're compiling ongoing discussion about the industry's overtime issue.

How to cure the agency overtime problem
Oct 26, 2016
Bryce Whitwam

How to cure the agency overtime problem

Dentsu’s mandate to reduce overtime hours is not going to address the problem of overwork, writes Wunderman's Bryce Whitwam.

Excessive overtime blamed for suicide of Dentsu employee
Oct 8, 2016
David Blecken

Excessive overtime blamed for suicide of Dentsu employee

A recent graduate reportedly clocked up to 130 hours of overtime in a month.

Safety key for Pokemon Go brand following Japan death
Aug 25, 2016
Gabey Goh

Safety key for Pokemon Go brand following Japan death

The impact of a recent accident on the brand may be minimal, but Niantic should nonetheless do more to promote safe play.

