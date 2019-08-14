dating

Bumble seeks match with global media and creative agencies
1 day ago
Emmet McGonagle

Dating app has asked networks to pair agencies for the process.

OkCupid helps Indians own their own romantic choices
Aug 14, 2019
Ad Nut

Ad for the dating app by BBH India already scoring millions of views on YouTube.

AshleyMadison.com is not shy about seeking potential adulterers in Hong Kong
Aug 29, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - One might expect a business that explicitly promotes marital infidelity to take a subtle approach to marketing, but AshleyMadison founder Noel Biderman, who brings his website for people seeking affairs to Hong Kong this week, takes quite the opposite tack.

