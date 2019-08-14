Search
Bumble seeks match with global media and creative agencies
Dating app has asked networks to pair agencies for the process.
Aug 14, 2019
OkCupid helps Indians own their own romantic choices
Ad for the dating app by BBH India already scoring millions of views on YouTube.
Aug 29, 2013
AshleyMadison.com is not shy about seeking potential adulterers in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - One might expect a business that explicitly promotes marital infidelity to take a subtle approach to marketing, but AshleyMadison founder Noel Biderman, who brings his website for people seeking affairs to Hong Kong this week, takes quite the opposite tack.
