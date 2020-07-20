csr
LOTTE: Staying true to brand values is key to business success
The Korean conglomerate is driving impact in the countries it is present in.
The courage to evolve
The founder and creative chairman of David & Goliath thinks big about how the advertising industry could use this crisis as a catalyst for change.
Kia's Super Bowl effort nets $1 million for homeless youth
Automaker used the Super Bowl to tell story of NFL star Josh Jacobs, who lived in a car with his family.
What it takes to build Korea’s 5th biggest company
LOTTE group was established in 1967 and has since grown to become South Korea’s fifth biggest conglomerate encompassing four key business areas
Starbucks opens signing store in Penang
The fourth of its kind worldwide, the outlet aims to provide service, job opportunities and a gathering place for the city's Deaf community.
Dentsu creative: Ill-conceived purpose campaigns are ruining the industry
Consumers are calling bullshit on cause-based work that isn't authentic, and so should award jurors, according to Dentsu's Toshihiko Tanabe.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins