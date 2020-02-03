cortana
Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.
'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.
The new normal: Voice search and the future of marketing
Though it complicates search marketing, adoption of voice search could be an excellent opportunity for brands, writes Luke Janich.
Hello, AI: What Siri, Cortana, and Echo mean for marketing
Marketers should be thinking about how to make use of growing adoption of voice-controlled assistants. Just don't even think about using them as another 'push' channel, writes Text100's Anne Costello.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins