cortana

Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
Feb 3, 2020
Kristian Barnes

A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Nov 6, 2018
Matthew Keegan

Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.

The new normal: Voice search and the future of marketing
May 23, 2017
Luke Janich

Though it complicates search marketing, adoption of voice search could be an excellent opportunity for brands, writes Luke Janich.

Hello, AI: What Siri, Cortana, and Echo mean for marketing
May 16, 2016
Anne Costello

Marketers should be thinking about how to make use of growing adoption of voice-controlled assistants. Just don't even think about using them as another 'push' channel, writes Text100's Anne Costello.

