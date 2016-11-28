Anne Costello

Emotion the key for marketers on Chinese social media
Analysis
Nov 28, 2016
Anne Costello

Emotion the key for marketers on Chinese social media

Consumers in China are more interested in finding a personal connection than being talked at about price.

Your sales content should do everything but sell
Analysis
Jul 8, 2016
Anne Costello

Your sales content should do everything but sell

Anne Costello, APAC regional director at Text100, gives three tips on effective content marketing that makes the best use of creative and commercial strategy.

Hello, AI: What Siri, Cortana, and Echo mean for marketing
Digital
May 16, 2016
Anne Costello

Hello, AI: What Siri, Cortana, and Echo mean for ...

Marketers should be thinking about how to make use of growing adoption of voice-controlled assistants. Just don't even think about using them as another 'push' channel, writes Text100's Anne Costello.

OPINION: India’s digital tipping point imminent, but business basics still apply
Digital
Nov 8, 2012
Anne Costello

OPINION: India’s digital tipping point imminent, ...

The uptake of digital marketing in India is about to increase dramatically, but the country's adoption of digital will differ markedly from other Asian countries, writes Anne Costello, Asia-Pacific regional director of Text100.

