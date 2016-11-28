Consumers in China are more interested in finding a personal connection than being talked at about price.
Anne Costello, APAC regional director at Text100, gives three tips on effective content marketing that makes the best use of creative and commercial strategy.
Marketers should be thinking about how to make use of growing adoption of voice-controlled assistants. Just don't even think about using them as another 'push' channel, writes Text100's Anne Costello.
The uptake of digital marketing in India is about to increase dramatically, but the country's adoption of digital will differ markedly from other Asian countries, writes Anne Costello, Asia-Pacific regional director of Text100.
