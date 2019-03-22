corruption
Revealed: Bribery in advertising pitches is pervasive in APAC
More than 85% of respondents to a Campaign Spot Survey agreed that bribery is a problem in agency pitches in APAC, and nearly 70% have personally seen it influence the outcome of a pitch.
How much negative press can the Olympics brand take?
The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee has resigned following corruption allegations. Will the Olympics, as a brand, suffer? Don't bet on it.
FBI probes media trading practices in the US
One source suggested the FBI is taking an interest in certain companies and the role of senior leaders in those companies.
Orientm McCann president arrested on corruption charges in Pakistan
Following a four-year corruption investigation, the head of Orientm McCann has been arrested along with seven other agency owners and four political figures.
Transparency issues about maturity, not corruption: AdParlor
As more markets, particularly in Asia, become more digitally advanced, the big-ticket issue of transparency in online advertising will eventually be solved, said AdParlor’s APAC CEO.
Indictment adds to Samsung's reputation woes, or does it?
With its leader indicted on corruption charges, Samsung's brand reputation faces a "long and steep road". Or, perhaps the scandal will have no impact whatsoever.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins