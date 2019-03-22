corruption

Revealed: Bribery in advertising pitches is pervasive in APAC
2 days ago
Matthew Miller

More than 85% of respondents to a Campaign Spot Survey agreed that bribery is a problem in agency pitches in APAC, and nearly 70% have personally seen it influence the outcome of a pitch.

How much negative press can the Olympics brand take?
Mar 22, 2019
David Blecken

The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee has resigned following corruption allegations. Will the Olympics, as a brand, suffer? Don't bet on it.

FBI probes media trading practices in the US
Jun 15, 2018
Gideon Spanier

One source suggested the FBI is taking an interest in certain companies and the role of senior leaders in those companies.

Orientm McCann president arrested on corruption charges in Pakistan
Oct 24, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Following a four-year corruption investigation, the head of Orientm McCann has been arrested along with seven other agency owners and four political figures.

Transparency issues about maturity, not corruption: AdParlor
Jun 30, 2017
Faaez Samadi

As more markets, particularly in Asia, become more digitally advanced, the big-ticket issue of transparency in online advertising will eventually be solved, said AdParlor’s APAC CEO.

Indictment adds to Samsung's reputation woes, or does it?
Mar 1, 2017
Matthew Miller

With its leader indicted on corruption charges, Samsung's brand reputation faces a "long and steep road". Or, perhaps the scandal will have no impact whatsoever.

