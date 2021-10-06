Analysis Data News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Revealed: Bribery in advertising pitches is pervasive in APAC

More than 85% of respondents to a Campaign Spot Survey agreed that bribery is a problem in agency pitches in APAC, and nearly 70% have personally seen it influence the outcome of a pitch.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Nearly 70% of respondents to a Campaign Asia-Pacific survey said they have personally seen bribery impact the outcome of an agency-selection process. Meanwhile, 82% said they had heard convincing secondhand accounts of unfair payments playing a part in a decision that ideally should be based solely on merit.

"It is a plague," one respondent commented.

The survey, posted Friday (September 29), drew 29 responses. About two-thirds of respondents reported working in an agency, about 15% for a brand, and a small number for media owners or platforms. Though admittedly the sample is not large enough to be truly representative, the results (detailed in graphic form below) nonetheless confirm that the issue is a serious one.

In fact, 85% of respondents said bribery is a problem in APAC overall, with a similar percentage indicating it's a problem in the markets where they work.

Respondents said India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan have the most pervasive problem.

"Bribery is assumed to be part of business life in China," one respondent said.

About 29% of respondents said they believe bribery impacts 70% or more of the pitches in their markets, although about two-thirds of respondents believe it impacts 50% of pitches or less.

Bribery is clearly an equal-opportunity endeavour: Respondents said both independent agencies and agencies associated with multi-market networks play ball. Futhermore bribery takes place in creative, media, PR and production pitches, with B2B, B2C and government clients all taking part to varying degrees (see details below).   

Some respondents were pretty sanguine about the existence of bribery in the industry.

"Bribery is not an issue in the sense that industry has a 'problem' with it," one respondent said. "Most agency heads see it as assured biz and guaranteed payments. It becomes an issue to agencies that cannot afford the kickback or do not want to part with it."

"I think to a large extent, the issue in Asia is a generational one," said another respondent. "For generations, there has been a practice of 'favours' for business. Many people do not see this as bribery per se. And unfortunately, in many Asian countries, corruption is rife through all aspects of society—political, business and social. Therefore, it will probably take another 25+ years to completely change the habit."

Another said simply: "Bribery is hardwired into our DNA."

"If you look at how the world works, bribery is rampant across all industries," another respondent said. "It all starts with the corrupt politicians (backed by corrupt sponsors) getting elected. So really what I am saying is that you cannot stop this problem until you fix the parent system!"

Some believe independent pitch consultants can play a part in stemming the practice.

"The only way to ensure it does not occur in pitches is to use a truly independent third party to manage the process from beginning to end," one person said.

Another respondent was not so sure: "Pitch agencies often have strong biases, suspect taking bribes from small local or regional agencies." 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

3 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

4 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

5 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

7 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

8 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

9 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

10 Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

Related Articles

Campaign asks: How much of a problem is bribery in ad pitches in APAC?
Advertising
Sep 29, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign asks: How much of a problem is bribery in ...

When advertisers hoard hot agencies
Advertising
Aug 4, 2021
Darren Woolley

When advertisers hoard hot agencies

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Colleen Ngo, Xaxis APAC

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry
Analysis
Sep 2, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers ...

Just Published

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands
Advertising
1 hour ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunitie...

Brands are rushing to build real estate in the virtual realm before the market becomes bloated, but some are more of a natural fit than others. Campaign speaks with five marketing and innovation experts to figure out which experiments show promise.

Singapore's big boring dance number
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Singapore's big boring dance number

AD NUT's RANT OF THE WEEK: A new video from the Singapore Tourism Board is well intentioned and truly well made. But that doesn't save it from being well and truly dull.

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Wunderman Thompson hires HK CEO from Publicis

Maggie Wong joins as CEO as Matthew Parry moves to the network's Sydney office to serve as MD.

Publicis appoints group head of creative tech
Advertising
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Publicis appoints group head of creative tech

Laurent Thevenet moves from RGA for the regional role. The company has also named a creative community manager and a head of creative PR.