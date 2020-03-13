consultants

Mar 13, 2020
Darren Woolley

Can zero-based budgeting spiral marketing budgets to zero?

Yes, ZBB gets employed merely to slash budgets. However, argues the founder and CEO of TrinityP3, marketers should not necessarily be fearful of the process itself, which can provide value if used properly.

Oct 25, 2019
Emmet McGonagle

Felix Richter and Tim Gordon take over as co-chief creative officers.

Sep 30, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Consulting giant's digital marketing services arm is now as big as Interpublic.

Apr 24, 2019
Jacob Wright

Why the Accenture/Droga5 deal means ad people should become even more like ad people.

Apr 8, 2019
Brittaney Kiefer

"Every single person in our office signed up to a turnaround story. There’s quite a huge appetite for ongoing transformation. It’s not like we were at a steady state anyway."

Apr 5, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The acquisition puts a renewed emphasis on creativity in marketing, industry experts say.

