Can zero-based budgeting spiral marketing budgets to zero?
Yes, ZBB gets employed merely to slash budgets. However, argues the founder and CEO of TrinityP3, marketers should not necessarily be fearful of the process itself, which can provide value if used properly.
Droga5 promotes Neil Heymann to global chief creative officer
Felix Richter and Tim Gordon take over as co-chief creative officers.
New Accenture CEO eyes M&A as Interactive revenues hit $10 billion
Consulting giant's digital marketing services arm is now as big as Interpublic.
Agencies: Resist the urge to be fake consultants
Why the Accenture/Droga5 deal means ad people should become even more like ad people.
Droga5 London on Accenture deal: 'We will retain our creative culture'
"Every single person in our office signed up to a turnaround story. There’s quite a huge appetite for ongoing transformation. It’s not like we were at a steady state anyway."
Accenture Interactive's Droga5 purchase marks 'seismic shift'
The acquisition puts a renewed emphasis on creativity in marketing, industry experts say.
