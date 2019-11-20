consultancies

Does client conflict still exist in the age of consultancies and McDonald's?
Nov 20, 2019
David Patton

Does client conflict still exist in the age of consultancies and McDonald's?

Conflict is going extinct and McDonald's just proved it.

New Accenture CEO eyes M&A as Interactive revenues hit $10 billion
Sep 30, 2019
Gideon Spanier

New Accenture CEO eyes M&A as Interactive revenues hit $10 billion

Consulting giant's digital marketing services arm is now as big as Interpublic.

Gary Vaynerchuk: Cannes 'lacks truth at an uncomfortable scale'
Jun 20, 2019
Olivia Parker

Gary Vaynerchuk: Cannes 'lacks truth at an uncomfortable scale'

In an expletive-filled discussion, the outspoken entrepreneur and CEO of VaynerX says the industry remains wilfully blind to what really drives humans to take action and continues to kid itself about the reach and impact of work.

Agencies: Resist the urge to be fake consultants
Apr 24, 2019
Jacob Wright

Agencies: Resist the urge to be fake consultants

Why the Accenture/Droga5 deal means ad people should become even more like ad people.

Accenture Interactive's Droga5 purchase marks 'seismic shift'
Apr 5, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Accenture Interactive's Droga5 purchase marks 'seismic shift'

The acquisition puts a renewed emphasis on creativity in marketing, industry experts say.

Droga:
Apr 4, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Droga: "We want to take the industry by the scruff of the neck"

Accenture Interactive CEO Brian Whipple and Droga5 founder David Droga share plans after the consultancy juggernaut bagged the creative powerhouse.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia