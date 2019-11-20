consultancies
Does client conflict still exist in the age of consultancies and McDonald's?
Conflict is going extinct and McDonald's just proved it.
New Accenture CEO eyes M&A as Interactive revenues hit $10 billion
Consulting giant's digital marketing services arm is now as big as Interpublic.
Gary Vaynerchuk: Cannes 'lacks truth at an uncomfortable scale'
In an expletive-filled discussion, the outspoken entrepreneur and CEO of VaynerX says the industry remains wilfully blind to what really drives humans to take action and continues to kid itself about the reach and impact of work.
Agencies: Resist the urge to be fake consultants
Why the Accenture/Droga5 deal means ad people should become even more like ad people.
Accenture Interactive's Droga5 purchase marks 'seismic shift'
The acquisition puts a renewed emphasis on creativity in marketing, industry experts say.
Droga: "We want to take the industry by the scruff of the neck"
Accenture Interactive CEO Brian Whipple and Droga5 founder David Droga share plans after the consultancy juggernaut bagged the creative powerhouse.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins